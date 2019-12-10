Wiley College Sports Information
Without its head coach Chase Campbell, the Wiley College men’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half of a 74-69 victory over Texas A&M-Texarkana University in its Red River Athletic Conference opener on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“This group is very resilient,” said assistant coach Dee Frazier, who led the team in Campbell’s absence. “They don’t give up. We had spurts where we didn’t score the ball. We held our head up high. Coach Campbell always preaches defense leads to early offense. The last two minutes of the game, the guys followed suit.”
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak as the Wildcats opened conference play with a victory for the third time in the last four seasons. They are one of four teams unbeaten in conference play in the Red River Athletic Conference.
Wiley College trailed 61-51 with 5:21 left in the game. Travious Grubbs and Taylan Grogan cut the lead in half with 3-pointers. Grubbs got a steal with 3:05 left in the game. Grogan hit a 3-pointer off a pass from Gregory Gallon to cut the margin to two. Texas A&M-Texarkana turned the ball over. Grubbs scored on a pass from Grogan to tie the game with 2:10 left. After a missed shot, Grubbs rebounded the ball and passed to Grogan, who gave the Wildcats the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 1:32 left. Wiley College which only hit 63 percent of its free throws, hit five of six.
“We adjusted our defense and that turned the game around,” Frazier said. “We got stops and easy buckets on the other end. Taylan Grogan hit two threes at the end of the game. We made clutch free throws to close the game out.”
Grogan led all scorers with 25 points. He hit six 3-pointers while adding six rebounds, three assists, a block and steal. Grubbs followed with 15 points. Stephen Taylor and Devin Ellis also reached double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Wildcats outrebounded the Eagles 48-34, including 15-4 on the offensive glass, which led to nine second chance points. The turnover battle went in Wiley College’s favor as it forced 20 and gave up 19. Ten of its takeaways were the result of steals. Grubbs, Ellis, Miles Haley and Taylor each had two. Grubbs and Taylor also blocked shots.
Wiley College will continue Red River Athletic Conference play on Thursday at No. 7 Louisiana State University-Shreveport.