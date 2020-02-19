Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will travel to Huston-Tillotson University today and Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday to complete its final regular season road trip.
Tonight’s game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest is slated for a 4 p.m. start. Both games will have live video. The links can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule. These games will wrap up a four-game road trip.
The Wildcats (8-12, 6-8) are looking to end their four-game losing streak. They’ve remained in fifth place in the conference standings but only have a one-game lead over Texas College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Wiley College trails Huston-Tillotson by a half-game for fourth. A victory on Thursday would allow the Wildcats to pass the Rams and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.
On Jan. 16, they defeated Huston-Tillotson 92-58, holding the Rams to a 33.9 shooting percentage and forcing 17 turnovers with 11 off steals. Five Wildcats scored in double figures as they shot 51.9 percent. Wiley College is looking to win in Austin for the first time since Feb. 27, 2016.
It is looking to even the regular season series against the Saints after suffering a 73-71 loss on Jan. 18. The Wildcats shot 34.3 percent and went 3-for-14 from 3-point territory. They are hoping to win their second straight at Our Lady of the Lake.
“This is an important week for our men as they look to increase their chances at reaching the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs.
“It’s been a rough stretch for us. I’m hopeful we can break out of it this week.”
The Rams (8-16, 7-8) have lost their last four games to Texas College, Jarvis Christian College, No. 8 Louisiana State University-Alexandria and No. 6 LSU-Shreveport.
Aloysius James continues to lead the Rams with 18.3 points per game. James Jenkins has maintained his lead in rebounding with 10.2 per game.
The Saints (8-17, 4-11) are trying to keep their postseason hopes alive. They trail Texas College and Texas A&M-Texarkana by 1.5 games for the sixth and final spot. They are also on a four-game losing streak.