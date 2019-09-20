Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will face four National Collegiate Athletic Association programs in 2019-20.
This will be the first season under head coach Chase Campbell.
The Wildcats will travel to NCAA Division I program Southern University (La.) for the third straight season for an exhibition game on Oct. 25. For the second consecutive season, they will visit Tarleton State (Texas) – an NCAA Division II program – on Nov. 16. Wiley College will face NCAA Division I program University of Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 22. On their final game in 2019, the Wildcats will visit Sam Houston State University on Dec. 15. They beat the Bear Kats in 2015.
This season’s schedule features 28 games with 11 at Alumni Gymnasium. The Wildcats will host a scrimmage on Oct. 11 against Panola College. The season opener will be on Homecoming on Nov. 2 against Philander Smith. This will mark the third straight season the programs have met.
On Nov. 9, Wiley College will embark on a five-game road trip – starting with Philander Smith. For the third straight season, the Wildcats will face Tougaloo College – with this season’s meeting taking place on Nov. 11. Both teams qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Men’s Basketball Championship last season. After facing Tarleton State, Wiley College will visit Xavier University (La.) for the first time since 2014-15.
The Wildcats will return home for two games as it hosts former Red River Athletic Conference school Langston University on Nov. 26. It will be the programs’ first meeting since the Lions moved to the Sooner Athletic Conference last year. On Dec. 7, they will open Red River Athletic Conference play against first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
Wiley College will open the 2020 portion of their schedule at Dillard University on Jan. 4 for its final non-conference game. The programs haven’t met since 2014-15. Following that game, the Wildcats will have a four-game homestand against conference schools Paul Quinn College on Jan. 9, University of the Southwest on Jan. 11, Huston-Tillotson University on Jan. 16 and Our Lady of the Lake University on Jan. 19.
Louisiana State University-Shreveport and the defending conference champion LSU-Alexandria will visit Marshall on Feb. 6 and 8. The Wildcats will finish the regular season at home against their East Texas rivals Texas College on Feb. 27 and Jarvis Christian College on Feb. 29 for Senior Day.
The Red River Athletic Conference Tournament will be at Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana on March 5-7. The 2020 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will be March 18-24 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Wildcats are coming off a 24-7 season – reaching the second round of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship for the first time in 49 years. They will return six players from last year’s squad.
