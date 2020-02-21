Wiley College Sports Information
AUSTIN — The Wiley College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Huston-Tillotson University 75-60 on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The victory snaps a four-game losing streak and is the Wildcats’ first victory at Huston-Tillotson since Feb. 27, 2016. They pass the Rams for fourth in the conference standings and own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
“This was a huge win for us tonight,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We improved our position in the conference standings and moved closer to clinching a tournament berth. I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them.”
Wiley College (9-12, 7-8) out-rebounded Huston-Tillotson 58-41. Three players recorded double-digit rebounds. Travious Grubbs set a new career-high with 13. He equaled his career-best with 22 points, recording his fifth double-double. Jamir Cheek set a new personal best with 13 boards. He was one-point shy of his second double-double with nine points. Cheek led the team with six assists. Jerrell Doorbal picked up his second double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while contributing three blocks. Devin Ellis had his second-highest scoring output with 16 points. His nine rebounds left him one short of his third double-double.
“It was a great sight to see this team play together tonight,” said assistant coach Ashton DeMurrell, who led the team in place of head coach Chase Campbell. “Everyone played their roles giving us a collective win. Jerrell got us going early. Travious Grubbs came up big and left it all on the floor. Devin Ellis played with great energy and determination. I’m proud of Jamir for the strong effort he put forth tonight.”
The teams were tied at halftime. Wiley College took the lead early in the second half and didn’t relinquish it. With under 10 minutes remaining, Ellis blocked a shot which set up Cheek for a 3-pointer. Doorbal blocked a shot and Cheek found Grubbs for an easy layup to give Wiley College a 10-point advantage. It led by as many as 18 in the second half.
The Wildcats hit 42.2 percent of their shots and held the Rams to a 28.2 shooting percentage. Wiley College blocked five shot attempts. It forced eight turnovers with five coming on steals. Grubbs led the team with three.
Wiley College wraps up its road trip at 4 p.m. today at Our Lady of the Lake University. It can clinch a tournament spot with a win and losses by Texas College and Jarvis Christian College.