Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will face two ranked teams with No. 5 Louisiana State University-Shreveport on Thursday and No. 11 LSU-Alexandria on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Thursday’s game will tip around 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s contest is slated for a 4 p.m. tipoff. Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics for no charge. The links can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Wildcats (8-8, 6-4) is coming off a 68-60 victory at Texas A&M University-Texarkana on February 1. Travious Grubbs went 6-for-9 from 3-point territory and finished the game with 20 points. He won Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week with that performance.
The victory gives Wiley College a half-game lead over the University of the Southwest for fourth in the conference standings. It is within a half-game of Huston-Tillotson for third and 2.5 games behind LSU-Shreveport for second.
In its first meetings, Wiley College suffered its worst loss of the season at LSU-Shreveport, 88-65, and was edged by LSU-Alexandria 82-81. Those games took place during Christmas break and most of LSU-Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria’s students left for the holidays. The Wildcats enter this week winning four of their last six.
“This is a big week for us,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We have two nationally-ranked schools coming to Alumni Gymnasium. Our momentum has improved significantly since we played them on the road in December. Hopefully, with the full support of the faculty, staff and students we will be victorious on Thursday and Saturday.”
The Pilots (19-3, 9-2) have rolled their competition – winning by 30 or more in three of their last four games. Wiley College will look to contain Tra’Quan Knight, Gilbert Thomas and Kelvin Henry, who scored 24, 22 and 20 points, respectively in the December 12 game. Thomas added 17 rebounds for a double-double. The Wildcats’ last victory against the Pilots was at home on December 7, 2018.
The Generals (19-4, 11-0) continued their unbeaten run in Red River Athletic Conference play with routs over Texas College and Jarvis Christian College. Their last four victories have been by double digits. Wiley College is seeking its first win at home against LSU-Alexandria. Its only victory in the series was on the road on February 8, 2018. The Wildcats will look to limit Julian Torres, who tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds in their last meeting on December 14.
