Wiley College Sports Information
The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team won 74-63 at Philander Smith College (Ark.) on Saturday and fell to Tougaloo College (Miss.) 85-70 on Monday.
Taylan Grogan led the Wildcats on Saturday with 33 points – hitting 11 of 21 shot attempts. He sunk eight of 14 three-point attempts. He added four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Stephen Taylor came off the bench and provided 15 points on five 3-pointers. The Wildcats out-shot the Panthers 48 percent to 47.3 percent.
On the boards, Wiley College out-rebounded the Panthers 30-26. For the second straight game, Devin Ellis led the team with nine rebounds while adding eight points, three steals and three assists. Philander Smith won the turnover battle – forcing 26 and only giving up 22. The Wildcats were outscored 22-14 in points off turnovers. Travious Grubbs led Wiley College with five steals.
“It was a great road win tonight,” head coach Chase Cambell said. “Our guys fought hard and didn’t give up. We played our game and defended until hell froze over.”
The Wildcats (2-1) only made 23 of 70 shots (32.9 percent) and hit just four of 28 three-point attempts (14.3 percent). Tougaloo hit 43.8 percent of its shots. It made five of 19 three-point attempts. Grogan led Wiley College with 21 points. Ellis followed with 17. Jamir Cheek and Grubbs also scored in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
“We didn’t shoot how we normally do,” Campbell said. “We will be better and are looking forward to the next one. This loss is on me.”
Grubbs led the team with 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Wiley College forced 21 turnovers with eight coming on steals. Grogan led the team with three. It had eight assists on 23 made baskets. Ellis led the team with four assists.
The Wildcats played at National Collegiate Association Division I school Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. It will travel to NCAA Division II program Tarleton State University on Saturday.