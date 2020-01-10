Wiley College Sports Information
Devin Ellis recorded a double-double and three other Wiley College men’s basketball players scored in double figures in a 76-73 victory over Paul Quinn College in a Red River Athletic Conference game Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (4-6, 2-2) improved to 3-1 at home. They took sole possession of fifth and are a game behind the University of the Southwest (N.M.) for fourth.
Ellis equaled his career-high with 17 points and set a new personal best with 15 rebounds – recording his first double-double of the season and second double-digit rebounding performance. Taylan Grogan led the Wildcats with 19 points and five assists. He added four rebounds. Jamir Cheek followed with 13 points while adding five assists. Adrian Dick matched his career-high with 11 points while providing a personal best of five rebounds and two steals.
“Ellis plays so hard,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “He brings so much to this team. There is not another kid that works as much as he does and hasn’t seen the success that he would like to see. After having a breakout game tonight, he has a chance to repeat that performance on Saturday.”
Wiley College sprinted to a double-digit lead in the first half. Grogan hit two 3-pointers and Ellis scored on an alley-oop. Paul Quinn took advantage of a couple of misses and cut the lead to five. The Wildcats went on a 9-0 run. Grogan hit a 3-pointer after grabbing an offensive rebound. Travious Grubbs stole the ball and scored. Wiley College led by as many as 14 and held a six-point advantage at halftime.
The Wildcats started the second half by missing five of seven shots. The Tigers hit on six shot attempts and took a 3-point lead four minutes into the second half. Dick sparked a nine-point run when he stole the ball and slammed it. Ellis gave the lead back to Wiley College with a second-chance bucket. Grubbs grabbed a long rebound and hit a 3-pointer to widen the margin.
Wiley College led by as many as seven but Paul Quinn didn’t go away quietly as it cut the lead to one twice. The Wildcats hit five of six free throws to seal the victory.
“I love this group,” Campbell said. “I got a bunch of warriors who won’t quit. We don’t care if we are up or behind, we are going to grind it out. We are going to fight. That is a testament to how hard these guys work. I’m glad to see success for them with how hard we work and prepare every day.”
The homestand will continue at 4 p.m. today against the University of the Southwest – which defeated Texas A&M University-Texarkana in overtime on Thursday.