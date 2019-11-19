Wiley Sports Information
The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team’s first road trip will continue today at Xavier University of Louisiana.
The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. Live statistics are available at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule. This will be the team’s 60th meeting and first since the 2014-15 season.
The Wildcats have lost the last two matchups and trail the overall series 40-19, which began in the 1934-35 season. Their last victory was on November 26, 2013, at Alumni Gymnasium. They haven’t won at Xavier since the 1986-87 season.
Wiley College (2-1) is coming off an exhibition game against future National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Tarleton State University (Texas). Xavier is receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll – which will be the Wildcats’ first opponent that is receiving attention in the rankings.
They have four opponents on the schedule that are ranked or receiving votes. This will be Wiley College’s fourth game against a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference school. It played Philander Smith twice and Tougaloo College.
The Gold Rush (6-3) are coming off an overtime comeback victory against Clark University-Atlanta. They overcame a 24-point deficit in a 70-67 victory. William Lloyd is leading the team with 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Cameron Dumas and TJ Jones are the main distributors with 22 assists each. Rayshawn Mart leads Xavier with 15 steals. Cam Wilson is the leader in blocked shots with 11.
Xavier is in their fifth season under Alfred Williams. It went 18-14 last season reaching the semifinals of the GCAC Tournament.
After Wednesday’s contest, the Wildcats will conclude their road trip with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I school the University of Texas-San Antonio on Friday.
