The Red River Athletic Conference women’s basketball coaches predict the Wiley College women’s basketball team will qualify for the conference tournament as it was picked to finish sixth in the 2019 preseason poll.
The Lady Wildcats received 44 points – which was 14 above seventh-place Texas College. Our Lady of the Lake University – which has won at least a share of the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title in six of the last seven seasons – was favored to repeat with 88 points and seven first-place votes.
Louisiana State University-Alexandria – which made its first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Women’s Basketball Championship appearance – finished in a distant second with 75 points. LSU-Shreveport followed with 74 points after it reached the conference tournament finals last season. Huston-Tillotson finished fourth with 57 points.
Paul Quinn College – which isn’t eligible for postseason finished fifth with 54 points.
Wiley College is looking to bounce back from an 8-19 campaign in 2018-19. It reached the conference tournament because a tiebreaker worked in its favor and ended the season with five straight defeats.
The Lady Wildcats – who haven’t qualified for the NAIA Championship since 2015 — hope to restore its winning tradition under head coach Lenise Stallings.
They return three starters from last season’s team – Armonie Lomax – who was an All-RRAC Honorable Mention – Brianna Tolliver – who led the Lady Wildcats with 13.3 points per game – and Colby Hughes – who started in 22 of 27 games. Jaida Carson, who made eight starts last season is also returning. She averaged 10.3 points per game in the last three contests of the season.
Nine new players join the Lady Wildcats with five freshmen, two transfers, a sophomore and junior.
Wiley College opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 2 against Philander Smith College.
