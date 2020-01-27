HAWKINS — The Wiley College men’s basketball team held Jarvis Christian College under 40 percent shooting in an 80-66 victory on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Rand Gymnasium.
The victory snaps a two-game losing streak. The Wildcats won their second game away from Alumni Gymnasium. They move into a tie for fourth with the University of the Southwest, which lost to No. 11 Louisiana State University-Alexandria.
“Our defense showed up today,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “It helped us get going offensively. These guys guarded their tails off and wanted to get this game.”
After allowing the Bulldogs to hit six 3-pointers in the first half, Wiley College limited them to two on 10 attempts in the second half. It out-rebounded Jarvis Christian 49-34 and 37-26 on the defensive glass. Jerrell Doorbal had his second double-digit rebounding performance with a season-high of 12. Travious Grubbs followed with 10 while also tallying 10 points for his fourth double-double.
Offensively, Taylan Grogan led all scorers with 39 points, hitting 15 of 23 shot attempts. It is his fifth game scoring 30 or more points. He contributed seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Stephen Taylor followed with 14 points. He was 4-for-4 from 3-point territory. Devin Ellis put up 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
The Wildcats held a three-point lead at halftime despite only shooting 33.3 percent. The lead changed hands 11 times in the first half. Doorbal scored off a pass from Gregory Gallon to give Wiley College the lead for the rest of the half.
Wiley College didn’t trail in the second half. The Bulldogs tied the game twice. The Wildcats went on an 11-2 run to push their advantage to double digits. They led by as many as 14. Jarvis Christian made a run to cut the lead to six with less than five minutes remaining. Taylor hit two 3-pointers to increase the advantage to 12.
The Wildcats will not play until Saturday when they begin the second half of Red River Athletic Conference play at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
WOMEN
HAWKINS — The Wiley College women’s basketball team took control in the second half to defeat Jarvis Christian College 88-60 on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Rand Gymnasium.
The victory gives the Wildcats consecutive wins for the third time this season. It is their second win of 20 points or more. It is Wiley College’s fourth victory in the last five games as it ties Huston-Tillotson University for fourth in the conference standings.
“I’m excited about this win,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We played a lot better. It took us awhile to put them away. I’m glad we played together. Twenty-five assists is our highest this season. I’m extremely proud of how we played together.”
The Wildcats (7-9, 5-4) trailed early in the first quarter. Brianna Tolliver and Armonie Lomax each hit two 3-pointers to put Wiley College ahead by 10. In the second quarter, it only hit four of 19 shots. This allowed the Lady Bulldogs to storm back and regain the lead. Wiley College regained its advantage at the free throw line. Colby Hughes got a steal and scored to increase the lead to four.
After allowing the Lady Bulldogs to hit six 3-pointers in the first half, the Wildcats limited them to one on 17 attempts. They continued where the left off, scoring the first seven points of the third quarter. Jarvis Christian made one more push and got within two. Lomax scored off a pass from Jaida Carson, who stole the ball and scored on the following possession. The Wildcats pushed their lead to double-digits and didn’t look back.
All 10 Wildcats scored with five reaching double-digits. Tolliver led the team with 16. She added four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Lomax followed with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Hughes put up 13. Kyani Moore contributed 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Carson had her highest scoring output of the season with 10 to go along with eight assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Wiley College will conclude its road trip on Saturday against Texas A&M University-Texarkana.