Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play in hostile territory as it visits Texas College on Thursday and Jarvis Christian College on Saturday.
Thursday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip and Saturday’s tip is at 4 p.m. Live statistics for both games will be provided.
The Wildcats (6-7, 4-3) defeated Huston-Tillotson University (Texas) 92-58 on January 16 but fell 73-71 to Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas) on January 18.
In the victory over Huston-Tillotson, Wiley College held the Rams to a 33.9 shooting percentage while hitting 51.9 percent of its shots. Five Wildcats finished in double figures led by Travious Grubbs’ 20.
It was his third game of scoring 20 or more points. He added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Devin Ellis followed with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Jerrell Doorbal had his most productive game in a Wildcat uniform – recording 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Wiley College struggled hitting shots in the first half against Our Lady of the Lake only hitting 21 percent of its shots.
It improved in the second half but was called for two fouls in the closing seconds, which allowed the Saints to take the game.
Four Wildcats finished in double figures led by Taylan Grogan’s 22. He added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Grubbs followed with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jamir Cheek shot 5-for-9 and tallied 11 points while contributing four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Adrian Dick had his third double-digit scoring performance with 10.
The Wildcats enter the week in fifth place in the Red River Athletic Conference. It holds a two-game lead over Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Jarvis Christian College. It trails Louisiana State University-Shreveport and the University of the Southwest (N.M.) by a game for third in the conference.
Texas College (7-11, 1-6) has lost its last five games and nine of the last 10. It fell at Paul Quinn College (Texas) and the University of the Southwest in double-digit decisions. Christian Bryant leads the team with 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He is also the team leader with 77 assists and 46 steals.
Jarvis Christian College (2-11, 2-5) lost its last two games to Paul Quinn and Southwest. McShane Wyatt leads the team with 18.8 points per game. Phillip Timothy Thompson is the top rebounder with 4.5 per game. He also leads the Bulldogs with 40 assists and 16 steals.
WOMEN
The Wiley College women’s basketball team will begin a three-game road trip at Texas College on Thursday and Jarvis Christian College on Saturday.
Thursday’s game will tip at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s contest will start at 2 p.m. Live statistics will be provided for both games.
The Wildcats (5-9, 3-4) split their games last week with a 63-61 victory over Huston-Tillotson University (Texas) on January 16 and a 96-82 loss to No. 16 Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas) on Jan. 18.
The victory was Wiley College’s first over the Lady Rams since December 17, 2016. Four Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Armonie Lomax’s 12. She hit three 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Davis broke her career-high with three 3-pointers – finishing the night with 11 points – which is a personal best. Brianna Tolliver scored 11 with most of her points coming in the second half. Colby Hughes reached double-digits with 10 points.
Wiley College jumped out to the lead against the Saints, holding as high as an 18-point advantage early in the second quarter. It made eight turnovers which allowed Our Lady of the Lake University to take the lead.
Four Wildcats finished in double figures led by Kayja Jackson, who recorded her second career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Moore tallied her fourth double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lomax scored 14 and added three assists and two rebounds.
Colby Hughes made five shots for 13 points, contributing four rebounds and two assists.
The Wildcats enter the week tied with the University of the Southwest (N.M.) for fifth in the Red River Athletic Conference. They hold a two-game lead over Jarvis Christian College.
Texas College (2-11, 0-7) is searching for its first conference victory. It lost to the University of the Southwest (N.M.) and Paul Quinn College (Texas). Taylor Crabtree leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game and rebounding with 9.5 per game. Dyneisha Bailey has played the last three games and is averaging 19 points per game. Jazymne Hicks leads the Lady Steers with 34 assists and 24 steals.
Jarvis Christian (1-13, 1-6) has dropped its last two games to Southwest and Paul Quinn College. Daeja Monroe leads the team with 17.6 points per game and 23 steals. Tierra Sanders is the top rebounder with 7.4 per game. Devany Wall leads the Lady Bulldogs with 35 assists.