Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s and women’s basketball teams will welcome Philander Smith College for their 2019 Homecoming games on Nov. 2 at Alumni Gymnasium.
The women will tip at 2 p.m. followed by the men at 4 p.m. This will be the fourth time, Wiley College has opened with Philander Smith – with the previous seasons being 2007-08, 2010-11 and 2011-12.
The men won all three season-opening matchups. The women won in 2007 and 2010 but opened the season with Dallas Christian College in 2011.
Both basketball programs will have new head coaches – with Chase Campbell taking the reins of the men’s basketball program and Lenise Stallings taking over the women’s basketball program. There will be new faces on the court as the men had six depart from last season’s team and the women had five that left after the season.
The Wildcats are looking to build off of last season, finishing 24-7 and advancing to the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Men’s Basketball Championship for the first time since 1970.
Wiley College will return six players from last season’s team including starter Travious Grubbs and Taylan Grogan who started seven games. The Wildcats have met the Panthers 22 times – winning 16 games including two last season.
The schools first met in 1966.
The Lady Wildcats are looking to bounce back from an 8-19 season – qualifying for the conference tournament by a tiebreaker.
They return four players from last season’s team including double-digit scorers Brianna Tolliver (13.3 points per game) and Armonie Lomax (11.3 points per game).
Wiley College has played 12 games against Philander Smith and won eight. The teams last met in 2017-18 with the Lady Panthers taking both games.
The rest of the 2019-20 schedule will be released at a later date and can be found at wileyathletics.com. For a listing of Homecoming events, visit https://www.wileyc.edu.
