Wiley College Sports Information
A new era of Wiley College women’s basketball begins on Saturday as it tips off its first season under head coach Lenise Stallings against Philander Smith College at 2 p.m. at Alumni Gymnasium during Wiley College’s 2019 Homecoming.
Live statistics are available and can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
Stallings is the third head coach in the last five seasons. She replaced Bianca McGee, who only won 11 games in two seasons. Four players return from last season’s team, including three starters. Brianna Tolliver was the team’s leading scorer with 13.3 points per game. Armonie Lomax averaged 11.3 points per game and earned All-Red River Athletic Conference Honorable Mention. She led the team with 50 three-pointers. Colby Hughes started 22 games in her freshman season. She put up 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Jaida Carson, who played in 26 games with eight starts also returns. She finished last season strong with a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) against Louisiana State University-Shreveport in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Wiley College brings in eight new players with five freshmen, a sophomore transfer, a junior transfer and a senior transfer. This is the most freshmen the Lady Wildcats have had since 2010-11 when they had seven.
The Lady Wildcats are looking to bounce back after an 8-19 campaign in 2018-19. They finished the season with five consecutive losses and only reached the tournament because LSU-Shreveport moved into the third seed – giving Wiley College the tiebreaker over Texas College.
Saturday’s game will mark the 13th meeting against Philander Smith. Wiley College leads the all-time series – which began in 1991-92 – 8-4. The last two contest have gone to Philander Smith, which won 68-57 and 58-52 during the 2017-18 season.
The Lady Panthers are coming off a 16-15 season which ended in the first round of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament. Nine players return from last season’s team, including leading scorer Terralyn Dominick, who averaged 17 points per game. Philander Smith enters its 11th season with Brandon Greenwood as head coach.
After Saturday’s game, the schools will rematch on Nov. 9 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
