HOBBS, N.M. – The Wiley College women’s basketball team will not need a tiebreaker to advance to the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament as it clinched a spot with a 74-55 victory over the University of the Southwest on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The victory gives the Lady Wildcats their seventh Red River Athletic Conference Tournament berth in the last eight seasons. They remain in fourth in the conference standings trailing Louisiana State University Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria by 1.5 games for second.
Brianna Tolliver recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. She shot 8-for-11 and added four steals and three assists. Kaitlyn Davis followed with 11 points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist. Colby Hughes scored 10 points and recorded six steals.
Wiley College (11-10, 9-5) struggled in the first quarter – only hitting two of 13 shot attempts and turned the ball over seven times. This allowed the Mustangs to build a nine-point lead. The Lady Wildcats bounced back in the second quarter. They shot 11-for-15 from the field and only allowed Southwest to hit one shot and forced eight turnovers.
Hughes sparked Wiley College’s offense with a couple of baskets. She got a steal and passed to Tolliver who laid it in to cut the deficit to three. RakeeaMables scored on an offensive rebound to give the Lady Wildcats the lead. They scored 15 unanswered points to build a double-digit lead. Wiley College pushed its advantage as high as 25 in the second half.
For the game, Wiley College forced 26 turnovers with 16 coming off steals which led to 24 points. It out-rebounded the Mustangs 54-38. It outscored Southwest 16-2 in second chance points.
“The second quarter gave us the push we needed,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We rebounded well and shot better from the free throw line. Our defense was exceptional.”
The Lady Wildcats will conclude their road trip next week at Huston-Tillotson University on Thursday and the RRAC leader Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday.
MEN
■ UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST 75, WILEY 73: HOBBS, N.M. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team was unable to hold on to its first half lead in a 75-73 loss against the University of the Southwest on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The loss is the third for the Wildcats when they’ve led at halftime. They remain in fifth place in conference standings but only hold a one-game lead over Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texas College. It still trails Huston-Tillotson by a half-game for fourth.
Wiley College (8-12, 6-8) jumped out to the lead. Southwest fought back and took a two-point edge. Stephen Taylor hit a three to give the advantage back to the Wildcats. Travious Grubbs hit a second chance bucket and was fouled. He completed the three-point play and extended the lead to five. Taylan Grogan scored off a steal by Devlon Noble and hit a 3-pointer off a pass from Jamir Cheek. The Wildcats held a four-point lead at halftime.
The lead held up until the last ten minutes of the game. Momentum shifted to the University of the Southwest and Wiley College fell behind by seven. It pulled within two twice on two free throws by Miles Haley and Devin Ellis scoring on an offensive rebound. The Wildcats had a chance to tie or take the lead but their two shots in the final seconds went off the rim.
“It’s a tough loss and will sting for a while,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “We will have a quick recovery and get prepared for next week. We got to play a full 40 minutes.”
“This has been a tough stretch for our men,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We’ve got to get ready for two tough road games. We still have a lot to play for.”
Jamir Cheek recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Taylan Grogan scored 15 points and recorded a steal. They were the only two Wildcats to score in double figures. Travious Grubbs put up nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Stephen Taylor tallied nine points with four rebounds and a steal.
The Wildcats will continue their road trip on Thursday at Huston-Tillotson University, which is on a four-game losing streak with a 94-82 loss at No. 6 Louisiana State University-Shreveport. On Saturday they will travel to Our Lady of the Lake University – which fell 103-73 at No. 8 LSU-Alexandria.