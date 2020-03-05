Wiley College Sports Information
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Wiley College women’s basketball team’s season will continue. It held Huston-Tillotson to 30 percent from the field and nine people scored in a 73-55 victory in the first round of the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
This is the Lady Wildcats’ first victory in the conference tournament since 2017. They will be making their eighth appearance in the conference semifinals.
“I’m just in awe of what God has done for us this year,” said head coach Lenise Stallings after winning her first postseason game. “I got to thank him first. I’m impressed with how we came out and kept adding to our lead. It was a result of our defensive effort. I’m proud of them for stay focused on locking down on defense.”
Kyani Moore recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 16 rebounds – which is one shy of her career-high. She added two blocks and a steal. Kayja Jackson had a strong second half and finished the game with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block. Brianna Tolliver added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Wiley College (14-12) raced out to a seven-point lead and didn’t look back. The Lady Rams had a brief spurt at the beginning of the second quarter and cut the lead to five. The Lady Wildcats were able to push their advantage to eight at halftime.
In the second half, Wiley College built its lead up to 20. Huston-Tillotson only hit 19 of 63 field goal attempts while the Lady Wildcats hit more than half their shots with 28 makes out of 55 attempts. Wiley College dominated the glass with 49-29. It grabbed 14 offensive rebounds which led to 16 second chance points. The Lady Wildcats’ bench outscored Huston-Tillotson’s reserves 29-4.
“Our women did an excellent job today,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “They played hard from the opening tip and took control. I’m looking forward to us playing in the semifinals tomorrow.”
The Lady Wildcats will play the regular season champion No. 14 Our Lady of the Lake University at 1 p.m. today. The Saints haven’t played since closing out the regular season on Saturday. It will be the third time the teams have met in the postseason. Wiley College lost to the Saints in the first round of the 2012 tournament. It defeated Our Lady of the Lake in the 2013 championship game.
RRAC HONORS
WOMEN
After winning two Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards, Brianna Tolliver earns Red River Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference and Kyani Moore wins Freshman of the Year as the All-Conference awards were announced on Wednesday.
Tolliver averaged 15.6 points per game which is eighth in the conference. She posted 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals per game. She had eight games of scoring 20 or more points and recorded three double-doubles in her last five games. Tolliver is third in the conference in assists per game and fourth in steals per game.
Moore averaged 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She recorded nine double-doubles. She won Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week on December 9. She ranks second in the conference with a 54.9 shooting percentage, third with 5.4 defensive rebounds per game and fourth in total rebounds per game.
For the second straight season, Armonie Lomax was an All-Conference Honorable Mention. She led the Lady Wildcats with 46 three-pointers which ranks in the top 10 in the Red River Athletic Conference. She had six games where she hit four or more 3-pointers. Lomax scored in double figures in nine games and had two with 20 or more points. She averaged 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Kaitlyn Davis represented Wiley College on the Champions of Character Team.
“I’m very proud of our athletes,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “They competed hard all season and left it on the court. For them to be recognized as some of the best players in the conference is truly an honor.”
MEN
After leading the Red River Athletic Conference in scoring, Taylan Grogan earns Red River Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference and Travious Grubbs wins Defensive Player of the Year.
Grogan averaged 24.9 points per game. He had seven games of scoring 30 or more points and 15 with 20 or more points. He hit 71 three-pointers, an average of 3.2 per game which ranks third in the Red River Athletic Conference. In 12 games, Grogan hit three or more 3-pointers. He earned Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week in the second week of the season.
Grubbs led the Red River Athletic Conference with 2.4 steals per game. In 12 games, he had three or more steals. He is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game which ranks in the top 10 of the conference. Grubbs recorded six double-doubles. Grubbs increased his offensive output this season averaging 13.2 points per game. He had five games with 20 or more points. On Feb. 3, he won Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week after hitting six 3-pointers against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Feb. 1.
Devin Ellis was an All-Conference Honorable Mention. He averaged 11 points, 7.1 rebounds and one block per game. Ellis recorded two double-doubles. He had 17 double-digit scoring games and three double-digit rebounding games. Stephen Taylor represented Wiley College on the Champions of Character Team.
“I’m very proud of our men,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “These honors are a result of the hard work they have put in on a daily basis this season.”