The Wiley College women’s basketball team had nine players score in a 75-73 victory over Louisiana State University-Shreveport on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory is the fourth consecutive for the Lady Wildcats – which is their longest since 2016-17 when it won five straight from February 10 to February 23. With the win, they surpass last season’s overall and conference win total. It moves them into fourth place in the conference standings.
“This was a big win for our women,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “It moves us closer to the top teams in our conference. Our women are playing with a lot of confidence and are on a great run. We are looking forward to continuing it on Saturday.”
Three Wildcats scored in double figures led by Kyani Moore, who recorded her sixth double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Colby Hughes followed with 14, adding three rebounds and three assists. Kayja Jackson put up 12 while contributing five rebounds and an assist. Wiley College had assists on 26 of its 30 made field goals. Passion Burrell led the team with eight. Jaida Carson followed with seven.
The Lady Wildcats (9-9, 7-4) out-shot the Pilots, which are receiving votes in theNational Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, 48.4 to 40.7 percent, including 42.9 to 31.3 percent from 3-point territory. They out-rebounded LSU-Shreveport 42-33 and 18-14 on the offensive glass. Wiley College’s reserves outscored the Pilots 40-19.
Hitting on 10 of 18 shots, Wiley College built a 13-point lead in the first quarter. It only allowed LSU-Shreveport to hit on 3 of 15 shots. The Pilots bounced back in the second quarter and cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead to six. The Lady Wildcats only made 6 of 22 shot attempts and was given one trip to the free throw line.
Wiley College started the second half on a 7-0 run which extended its lead to 13. Nine turnovers in the fourth quarter helped the Pilots rally and tie the game at 68. Moore hit two shots to give the Lady Wildcats the lead for good with 38 seconds remaining. They got a defensive stop and Brianna Tolliver was fouled. She hit both free throws to put Wiley College up by four. With four seconds left, Taylor Jacob hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. She missed the game-tying free throw.
“I’m proud of how we pulled this out,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We aren’t satisfied with being fifth. My players believe we can go higher. Tonight was a total team effort, support staff and all.”
The Lady Wildcats will conclude the homestand at 2 p.m. today against LSU-Alexandria, which is receiving votes in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
The Generals defeated Texas A&M University-Texarkana 84-63.
