Wiley college Sports Information
AUSTIN — The Wiley College women’s basketball team rallied from a fourth quarter deficit, but was unable to pull out a victory in an 87-85 overtime loss against Huston-Tillotson University on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The Lady Wildcats (11-11, 9-6) remain in fourth place in the conference standings but only lead the Lady Rams by a half game. They fall two games behind Louisiana State University-Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria for second.
Wiley College led most of the first half. A nine-point run in the first quarter gave it an eight-point lead. They led by as many as 10 but only made two field goals in the last four minutes of the first half – which allowed Huston-Tillotson to trim the lead to four.
The lead held up until 6:35 left in the third. The Lady Wildcats had two turnovers and missed two shots. Brianna Tolliver got a steal and scored while being fouled. She converted the 3-point play to give the lead back to Wiley College. Armonie Lomax hit a three and Colby Hughes scored to push the advantage to seven.
In the last two minutes of the third, Wiley College was held to one field goal, missed on three of four free throw attempts and turned the ball over twice – letting Huston-Tillotson reclaim the lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats briefly regain the lead early in the fourth. A seven-point run gave the lead back to the Lady Rams. Four turnovers in the last four minutes of regulation allowed Huston-Tillotson to increase the margin to 10.
Hughes hit two shots. Tolliver got a steal and was fouled with 39 seconds left. She converted both free throws to tie the game. Both teams had chances to win but their shots were off the mark, sending the game to overtime. Wiley College held a pair of one-point leads but was unable to hold off Huston-Tillotson.
“It was a tough loss tonight,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “It’s likely we will get another opportunity against them in a couple of weeks at the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.”
“I’m happy about the rally but we put ourselves in that position,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “If we played with that intensity the entire game, it wouldn’t have come to that. However, I was pleased to see Armonie shoot the ball well.”
Lomax scored 20 points, hitting six shots – including four 3-pointers. It is the second game this season which she has scored 20 or more. Hughes had her highest scoring output with 22 points – one shy of her career high. She went 10-for-16 from the field. Kyani Moore recorded her ninth double-double and Tolliver notched her second. Both players scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats will conclude their road trip today at No. 14 Our Lady of the Lake University – which clinched the regular season title outright with a 119-53 pounding against Texas A&M University-Texarkana.