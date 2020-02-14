Wiley College Sports Information
DALLAS – The Wiley College women’s basketball team rallied in the second half to grab the lead, but fourth-quarter turnovers caused the lead to slip away in a 72-67 loss to Paul Quinn College on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak overall and a three-game winning streak on the road. The Lady Wildcats still hold the fourth place in the conference and trail LSU-Shreveport by 1.5 games for third.
Wiley College (10-10, 8-5) trailed by three at halftime. It missed eight of 15 free throw attempts and was slightly out-shot by Paul Quinn 42.1 to 40 percent. In the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats hit seven of 13 shot attempts while holding the Lady Tigers to a 28.6 shooting percentage. They also forced Paul Quinn into seven turnovers.
There were three lead changes and two ties in the quarter. Kayja Jackson’s bucket with 1:24 remaining gave Wiley College the lead. She scored an and-one to increase the Lady Wildcats lead to four. They maintained their advantage until 7:33 left in the game. Wiley College turned the ball over six times, missed four shots and came up empty on a free throw trip. This allowed Paul Quinn to go on a 10-point run to take the lead for good.
“We have to come ready to play,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “No one is going to lay down and let us win. Ashley Daniels stepped up for us and hit a big shot in the fourth quarter but we needed more effort from the entire team, we will bounce back on Saturday.”
“Unfortunately, this one slipped away,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We had a nice winning streak and look forward to starting a new one on Saturday.”
Daniels went 4-for-5 finishing the night with 10 points. She hit a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Wildcats within one with just over a minute remaining. Jackson led the team with 15 points. She added two rebounds and two steals. Colby Hughes followed with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Kyani Moore recorded her eighth double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats continue their road trip today at the University of the Southwest, which beat Texas A&M University-Texarkana 90-77.