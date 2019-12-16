ALEXANDRIA, La. -The Wiley College women’s basketball team outshot and outrebounded Louisiana State University-Shreveport but was unable to overcome its struggles in the second quarter in a 72-64 loss on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
Wiley College (3-7, 1-2) shot 44.4 percent from the field while allowing the Generals to hit 43.5 percent of their shots. On the glass, the Wildcats grabbed 42 rebounds to 33 for LSU-Alexandria. Fourteen of Wiley College’s rebounds came on the offensive end, as it outscored the Generals 18-10 in second chance points. Though the Wildcats shot and rebounded well, it struggled to keep possession with 30 turnovers – which led to 24 points for LSU-Alexandria.
“I’m a little disappointed in our effort,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “It was good in spurts but we didn’t leave it all out there today.”
The Wildcats led early, but LSU-Alexandria charged back and took a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Wiley College retook the lead in the second quarter on a bucket by Colby Hughes. It turned the ball over 13 times. This allowed the Generals to push their advantage to 14 at halftime.
Wiley College trimmed its margin to six on a 3-pointer by Hughes in the third quarter. It wasn’t able to get closer. LSU-Alexandria pushed its lead to 13 with 1:46 left in the game. Three Wildcats reached double figures led by Brianna Tolliver’s 17. She added four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Kyani Moore followed with 14. She recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. Hughes shot five-for-nine and tallied 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. RakeeaMables had her first double-digit rebounding performance with 10.
The Wildcats won’t take the court until Dec. 30 when they visit National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Sam Houston State University.