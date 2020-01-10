Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team’s strong first half performance was erased with turnover issues and shooting woes in the second half of a 73-68 loss to Paul Quinn College (Texas) in a Red River Athletic Conference game Thursday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (3-8, 1-3) drop their second game when holding a halftime lead. They fell to 2-4 at Alumni Gymnasium and a tie for sixth with the University of the Southwest (N.M.).
A 3-pointer by Armonie Lomax sparked a 9-0 run for Wiley College in the second quarter. Kayja Jackson scored and was fouled. She completed the 3-point play to increase the lead to seven. Ashley Daniels got a steal and scored a layup.
Wiley College shot 44 percent in the first half. It forced the Lady Tigers into 12 turnovers. The Wildcats fortunes changed in the second half as they shot 33 percent from the field and turned the ball over 14 times. Paul Quinn was able to turn its 21 takeaways into 22 points while Wiley College only managed 14 off of 21 takeaways. The Wildcats gave up the lead with five minutes remaining and never got it back.
“We have to stay locked in for two halves,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We gave this one away.”
Playing without their leading scorer Brianna Tolliver, Kayja Jackson and Passion Burrell led the Wildcats with 11 points each. Daniels posted a career-high 10 points. Jackson led the team with eight rebounds. Jaida Carson supplied six assists and five steals. Wiley College blocked six shots with RakeeaMables leading the team with three.
The Wildcats will resume their homestand at 2 p.m. today against the University of the Southwest. The Mustangs picked up their first conference win with a 77-66 decision over Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Thursday.