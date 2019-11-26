Wiley college Sports Information
DALLAS – The Wiley College women’s basketball team shot over 60 percent as it gave its head coach Lenise Stallings her first career victory in a 94-66 rout over Dallas Christian College on Tuesday.
The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season. It’s the largest margin of victory since February 15, 2018. It’s the program’s highest point total since March 2, 2017.
The Lady Wildcats (1-4) hit 64.8 percent of its shots – which is their highest shooting percentage since January 17, 2009. It hit nine of 14 three-point attempts. Six players finished in double figures.
Brianna Tolliver led the team with 18 while posting a team-high nine rebounds. Armonie Lomax followed with 17 and hit five of six 3-point attempts. Off the bench, Colby Hughes scored a season-high 12 points. Kayja Jackson equaled her career-high of 11. Kaitlyn Davis scored a career-best 10 points. Kyani Moore made her debut and scored 10 points with four rebounds.
“It’s an amazing feeling to win with this group,” Stallings said. “We executed and were aggressive about scoring easy buckets. Defensive stops presented good opportunities. We took them and knocked them down.”
Wiley College held Dallas Christian College to a 39.3 shooting percentage. It out-rebounded the Crusaders 29-19. The Lady Wildcats forced 17 turnovers while only committing 11. They outscored Dallas Christian College 15-3 in points off turnovers.
RakeeaMables scored on an offensive rebound to put Wiley College in front. It opened the game with nine straight points. Dallas Christian College responded with a seven-point run to cut the lead to two. A jumper by Passion Burrell and two layups by Tolliver put the Lady Wildcats up by nine to end the first quarter.
The Crusaders (1-7) made a brief push at the beginning of the second quarter to trim the margin to four. Lomax hit two 3-pointers to put Wiley College up by double-digits. It built its lead as high as 22 before heading into the locker room with a 16-point edge.
The Lady Wildcats controlled the second half, leading by as many as 38 to secure their first victory since Feb. 9.