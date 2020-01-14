Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team will wrap up its homestand against Huston-Tillotson University at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and No. 16 Our Lady of the Lake University at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics for no charge. The Wildcats are hoping to turn the tide as they haven’t beat Huston-Tillotson since 2016-17 and haven’t defeated the Saints since winning the 2013 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Last week, Wiley College split its games with a 73-68 loss to Paul Quinn College on January 9 and a 90-74 victory over the University of the Southwest on January 11. Against Paul Quinn, Wiley College led by as many as 16 but allowed the Lady Tigers to rally with 14 turnovers and only hitting 33 percent of its shots. Kayja Jackson and Passion Burrell led the team with 11 points. Jackson was the team’s top rebounder with eight. Jaida Carson contributed six assists and five steals.
The Wildcats bounced back against the University of the Southwest as they recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season. Five finished in double figures led by Kyani Moore, who equaled her career-high of 21 points. Jackson recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ashley Daniels was perfect from the field as she tallied a career-best 14 points.
The Lady Rams (7-5, 4-2) are looking to rebound from consecutive losses to Louisiana State University-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport. Kryshona Carter is leading the team with 14.5 points per game and 22 steals. She is one of four players averaging double figures. Traeli Calhoun leads Huston-Tillotson with 7.1 rebounds per game. She is averaging 12.3 points per game. Ilana Sanford leads the Lady Rams with 31 assists.
The Saints (13-5, 5-1) are the second ranked opponent Wiley College has faced this season. They split their games last week with a loss to LSU-Shreveport and a victory over LSU-Alexandria. Our Lady of the Lake is in its first season under Stacy Stephens. Kasey Saldana is leading the Saints with 16.1 points per game. She is one of four double-digit scorers. Sarah Mgbeike is the top rebounder with 6.5 per game. Dezeree White leads in assists with 55. She is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Saldana and White share the lead in steals with 42.
After Saturday’s game, Wiley travels to Texas College on Jan. 23 and Jarvis Christian College on Jan. 25.