The Wiley College women’s basketball team returns home on Thursday to host former Red River Athletic Conference school Langston University at 5:30 p.m.
Live video will be available for $7.95. Live stats will also be provided at no charge. Links are available at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
Thursday’s game will mark the first meeting between the programs since Langston joined the Sooner Athletic Conference last year. The teams have met 34 times with the Lady Wildcats only winning seven of those meetings. Their last victory in the series was 99-40 in the first round of the 2017 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. They won 68-65 at Langston on January 13, 2018 but had to forfeit the victory due to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics sanctions. The Lady Lions won 75-63 in their last visit to Alumni Gymnasium on February 17, 2018. Neither team has players on its current roster that played in the previous matchups.
Wiley College (0-3) is searching for its first victory since February 9 when it won 66-64 over the University of St. Thomas-Houston. On Saturday, it lost 71-52 at Philander Smith College (Ark.). It fell 78-55 at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Southern University on Monday.
Armonie Lomax and Brianna Tolliver have picked up their scoring production. Lomax led the team on Saturday with 18 points. She scored 17 in Monday’s game. Tolliver scored 11 against Philander Smith and led the team with 18 against Southern. Passion Burrell has been a force on the boards with 19 rebounds in her last two games.
Langston (0-2) is also looking for its first victory. It lost to Red River Athletic Conference schools Huston-Tillotson and Texas College. The Lady Lions prevailed in an exhibition game against Lincoln College. Grace Williams leads Langston with 22 points per game. She is followed by Jailynn Lawson at 14.5 and Asheika Alexander at 14 points per game. Alexia Levenston is also averaging double-figures with 11 points per game. Kayla Stanbridge leads the team with 13 rebounds. Lawson leads the Lady Lions with eight assists.
After Thursday’s game, the Lady Wildcats will begin a two-game road trip at NCAA Division I program Prairie View A&M on Nov. 23
