Wiley College Sports Information
TYLER – The Wiley College women’s basketball team overcame a fourth quarter deficit in a 64-58 victory over Texas College on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
The victory is their third in the last four games. It moves the Wildcats within a game of Huston-Tillotson for fourth in the Red River Athletic Conference and snaps a two-game losing streak away from Alumni Gymnasium.
“I’m excited about the win,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “I don’t like how hard we made it. Texas College came to play.”
Shots were hard to come by in the first half as both teams shot under 30 percent. Sixteen of Wiley College’s 30 shot attempts were from 3-point range. It only made one. Fourteen turnovers helped Texas College hold a one-point edge at halftime.
The Wildcats (6-9, 4-4) only attempted six 3-pointers in the second half. It trailed by five early in the third quarter but rallied to take their first lead since the end of the first quarter on a bucket by Kayja Jackson.
The lead switched hands several times with Wiley College trailing by one after three.
The Lady Steers opened the fourth on an eight-point run to push its advantage to nine.
Baskets by Jaida Carson, Kyani Moore and Jackson gave the lead back to Wiley College with less than four minutes remaining. Moore hit two shots to extend the Wildcats’ lead to seven points.
Brianna Tolliver scored 20 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
It is the fourth time this season that Tolliver has scored 20 or more.
Jackson recorded her third double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. It was her fourth straight game tallying double-digit rebounds and fifth overall.
Moore added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jaida Carson led the team with seven assists.
“Kayja is my quiet storm,” Stallings said. “I’m glad she is seeing some success as a freshman because she works hard without complaining. We’ll see a lot of good things from that kid.”
The Wildcats will continue their road trip today with a 2 p.m. tip against Jarvis Christian College, which defeated Texas A&M University-Texarkana 77-63 for its second win of the season.