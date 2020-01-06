Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team returns to Alumni Gymnasium to resume Red River Athletic Conference play against Paul Quinn College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the University of the Southwest at 2 p.m. Saturday.
This week’s games will start a four-game homestand. Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics at no charge. The links will be posted at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Wildcats (3-7, 1-2) will be playing their first game since facing National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Sam Houston State University on December 30. Wiley College ranks in the top half of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I in rebounds allowed (35.8), field goal percentage (42.1), rebounding margin (3.1), and assists per game (14.8).
Brianna Tolliver is 19th in the country and second in the conference with a 50.9 field goal percentage. She is 25th with 16.7 points per game and 30th with 4.2 assists per game. Tolliver is third in the RRAC in points per game and assists per game. Jaida Carson is 38th in the NAIA and tied for third in the Red River Athletic Conference with 2.4 steals per game. Armonie Lomax is in the top 50 in the nation and sixth in the conference with 2.3 three-pointers made per game.
Paul Quinn (3-11, 1-2) has lost nine of its last ten games. Its only victory during that stretch was over the University of the Southwest. The Lady Tigers are in their fourth season under head coach Erica Henry-Anderson. Symone Carmenar leads the team with 19.3 points per game. Essynce Templeton is the team leader with 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game.
Southwest (3-9, 0-3) is one a two-game winning streak after losing the last five games – which included Red River Athletic Conference losses to Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University and Paul Quinn College. The Mustangs are in their first season under Devonte Brewer.
Entering Thursday’s game at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the University of the Southwest is ranked in the top half of the NAIA in steals per game (11.2), defensive rebounds per game (27.8), assists per game (15.2), rebounds per game (40.9) and rebound margin (3.0).
Isabel Rodriguez is 18th in the NAIA and second in the conference with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game, 28th in the nation and second in the conference with 8.7 rebounds per game. She is in the top 50 of the country and third in the conference with 5.1 defensive rebounds per game.
After this week’s games, the Wildcats will continue their homestand against Huston-Tillotson University and Our Lady of the Lake University – which is ranked No. 16 in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll.