Wiley College Sports Information
After winning three straight on the road, the Wiley College women’s basketball team hopes to continue their run at home against Louisiana State University-Shreveport on Thursday and LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.
Both opponents are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. Thursday’s game will tip at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s will start at 2 p.m. Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics for no charge. The links can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Lady Wildcats (8-9, 6-4) overcame a slow start to defeat Texas A&M University-Texarkana 66-51 on February 1 for their fifth win in the last six games. Wiley College’s bench supplied 37 points and had three players in double-figures. Kaitlyn Davis led the team with 12 points. Ashley Daniels scored 11 and Kyani Moore recorded her fifth double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Wiley College hopes to avenge its previous losses to LSU-Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria. On December 12, it allowed a 12-point first half lead to slip away in the final minute of the third quarter in an 85-80 loss to the Pilots. The Lady Wildcats were never able to hold momentum in a 72-64 loss at LSU-Alexandria on Dec. 14. They trail both schools by 2.5 games for second in the conference standings. Wiley College is a half-game behind Huston-Tillotson for third.
“I strongly urge everyone to come and support our Lady Wildcats,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “These are important games in our quest for a Red River Athletic Conference championship. We fell short on the road. Now, we have the chance to avenge those losses. Having our faculty, staff and students out in full force will enable us to maximize our home court.”
The Pilots (15-5, 9-2) bounced back from their Feb. 25 loss at Paul Quinn College with routs over Jarvis Christian College and Texas College. Wiley College is hoping to have a stronger effort defensively, as it allowed LSU-Shreveport to hit 43 percent of its shots and five players score in double figures in the Dec. 12 game.
The Generals (12-6, 9-2) have won the last three by double digits after suffering a setback at Paul Quinn College. The Lady Wildcats will have the challenge of slowing down Kelsey Thaxton, who is averaging 21.2 points per game and has won RRAC Player of the Week three times this season. In the Dec. 14 matchup, Wiley College held her to 16 points. It will look to limit its turnovers as it had 20 in the first half and 30 for the game.