Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team pulled away in the third quarter of an 80-64 victory over Texas College on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory snaps a two-game losing streak and ties the Lady Wildcats with Huston-Tillotson for fourth place in the conference. They improve to 7-5 at home which will guarantee them a winning record at Alumni Gymnasium for the first time since 2016-17.
After playing to a tie in the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats grabbed a four-point advantage at halftime. Colby Hughes paced the offense with 13 points. She hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Wiley College gain the lead.
In the third quarter, Wiley College made seven of 11 field goal attempts and held Texas College to five makes on 15 attempts. Armonie Lomax scored eight of her 14 points in the quarter and hit two 3-pointers which increased the advantage to double digits.
“We boxed out,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We tried to limit their second chance opportunities and lockdown on defense and get stops. Offensively, we were hitting shots in the first half but weren’t getting stops.”
Wiley College (12-12, 10-7) out-rebounded Texas College 19-11 in the second half and 37-28 for the game. It forced nine turnovers in the second half to finish the night with 16 which led to eight points. The Lady Wildcats pushed their lead as high as 21 in the fourth quarter. Kaitlyn Davis scored nine of her 10 points in the fourth, hitting three shots, including two 3-pointers.
Brianna Tolliver and Hughes shared the team lead in scoring with 15 points. Tolliver added four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Hughes contributed four assists and three rebounds. Passion Burrell and Kayja Jackson led the Lady Wildcats with five rebounds. Jaida Carson assisted on six buckets and stole the ball twice.
“This was a good win for us,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We shot the ball well and everyone contributed. We will look to finish the regular season strong on Saturday.”
The Lady Wildcats will conclude the regular season against Jarvis Christian College at 2 p.m. today. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M University-Texarkana to take control of the final spot in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.