Wiley COLLEGE Sports Information
Nine Wiley College women’s basketball players scored as they defeated Dillard University 77-60 on Thanksgiving Day in Alumni Gymnasium.
This is the first winning streak for the Lady Wildcats since they won their final two regular season games in 2017-18. It’s the first time, they’ve won consecutive games by double-digits since winning five straight in February 2017. The victory snapped a four-game home losing streak.
“I told my girls this wasn’t going to be easy,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “I’m excited how we played against a quality opponent.”
Brianna Tolliver led the team with 19 points. She added six rebounds and six assists. Kayja Jackson made her first career start and recorded career-highs with 15 points and nine rebounds. The Lady Wildcats out-shot Dillard 38.8 to 35.5 percent. Their bench outscored the LadyBleu Devils’ reserves 25-9.
Wiley College (2-4) owned a slight edge on the boards 45-41, including 14-11 on the offensive glass. It outscored Dillard 14-8 in second chance points. The Lady Wildcats won the turnover battle by forcing 23 and only committing 17. They outscored the Lady Bleu Devils 26-21 in points off turnovers.
“We emphasize defense every game,” Stallings said. “If we lock in defensively, buckets will come.”
In the second half, Wiley College held a six-point lead. Dillard took advantage of three missed shots and two turnovers to take the lead back. Kaitlyn Davis gave the lead back to the Lady Wildcats with a three-pointer. The Lady Bleu Devils tied it. A 3-pointer by Colby Hughes put Wiley College in front for good. Brianna Tolliver scored on an offensive rebound and was fouled. She hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play. A technical foul allowed Tolliver to make a free throw to give Wiley College a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats only allowed Dillard to make two of 11 field goal attempts and forced it into seven turnovers. The Lady Bleu Devils didn’t get closer than nine. A 3-pointer by Jaida Carson gave the Lady Wildcats their largest lead at 18.
Wiley College will continue its home stand on Wednesday against No. 3 Oklahoma City University.
Follow the Lady Wildcats: Twitter: @WileyAthletics; Facebook: /WileyAthletics; Instagram: @wileycollegeathletics; YouTube: /c/Wiley Wildcats