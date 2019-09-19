Wiley Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team revealed the opponents it will face in its first season under head coach Lenise Stallings with the release of the 2019-20 schedule on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats will play 27 games with 14 at home. They will begin the 2019-20 season with a pair of home scrimmages against Jacksonville College on Oct. 19 and Angelina College on Oct. 28. The regular season will begin on Wiley College’s Homecoming on Nov. 2 against Philander Smith College (Ark.).
Wiley College will travel to Philander Smith on Nov. 9.
On Nov. 11, the Lady Wildcats will play Southern University (La.) for the first of three games against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs. They will return home and face former Red River Athletic Conference school – Langston University (Okla.). It will be the programs’ first meeting as non-conference opponents. Wiley College will travel to NCAA Division I program Prairie View A&M, which it has not faced since 1992-93. The road trip will conclude at Dallas Christian College – which Wiley College has beaten three times with the last meeting coming in 2016-17.
Wiley College will begin a four-game homestand with Dillard University at noon on Thanksgiving Day. It played at Dillard last season. This will be the Lady Bleu Devils first trip to Alumni Gymnasium since the 2014-15 season.
Oklahoma City University will make its first trip to Marshall on Dec. 4. The Lady Wildcats visited the Stars last season. Wiley College will conclude the homestand by opening Red River Athletic Conference play against Texas A&M-University-Texarkana – which is playing its first season of basketball. The Lady Wildcats final non-conference game will be at NCAA Division I program Sam Houston State University on Dec. 30.
The Lady Wildcats will open 2020 with a four-game home stretch against Red River Athletic Conference schools Paul Quinn College (Jan. 9), University of the Southwest (Jan. 11), Huston-Tillotson University (Jan. 16) and the defending conference champion Our Lady of the Lake University (Jan. 18).
The regular season will conclude with home games against East Texas rivals Texas College on Feb. 27 and Jarvis Christian College on Feb. 29 for Senior Day.
The Red River Athletic Conference Tournament will be March 5-7 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be March 18-24 in Billings, Montana.