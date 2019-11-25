The Wiley College women’s basketball team will travel to Dallas Christian College for a 1 p.m. game today and host Dillard University at noon on Thursday.
Live video will be available for Tuesday’s game. Live statistics will be available for Thursday’s game. The links will be listed at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule. The Lady Wildcats enter the game seeking their first victory of the season. They are coming off an exhibition game at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Prairie View A&M University on Saturday.
This game will be the fourth against Dallas Christian College. Wiley College has won the previous three games, including the last two by 40 or more points. The schools last met in Dallas on December 12, 2016, which ended with an 83-43 victory by the Lady Wildcats.
Dallas Christian College (1-5), has lost its last two games after picking up its first victory of the season on November 16. Shabaria Walters is leading the team with 13.3 points and 5.33 rebounds per game. Avery Roberts is the main distributor with 13 assists. Ariel Leal leads the team with seven steals.
Thursday’s contest will be the 12th in program history against Dillard University. Wiley College holds the series advantage 6-5 after winning five of the last six meetings. Last season’s meeting went to Dillard in a 79-73 decision.
Dillard (4-4) has won two of its last three games. It hosted William Carey University on Monday and will visit Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday – before making its first trip to Alumni Gymnasium since November 1, 2014.
The Lady Bleu Devils are led by Jabria Pounds at 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Jaiylan Brown follows with 11.7 points per game. She scored 18 off the bench in last season’s meeting. She leads the team with 30 assists. Paige Williams leads in steals with 19.
After Thursday’s game, Wiley faces Oklahoma City University – which is ranked No. 3 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on December 4
Follow the Lady Wildcats: Twitter: @WileyAthletics; Facebook: /WileyAthletics; Instagram: @wileycollegeathletics; YouTube: /c/Wiley Wildcats