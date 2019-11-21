Wiley Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team will have the opportunity to gauge their progress when it faces National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Prairie View A&M University in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Live statistics will be available at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule. This will be the schools’ first meeting since the 1992-93 season. The series is tied at seven games with the Lady Wildcats winning three of the last four.
They haven’t played since their 65-64 loss against Langston University on November 14. Though the Lady Wildcats didn’t win, they held their first second half lead of the season. Brianna Tolliver supplied 24 points and eight rebounds – earning Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Kayja Jackson had her second double-digit scoring performance with 10.
Saturday’s game will be a homecoming for Passion Burrell, who played 14 games last season for Prairie View A&M. She leads the Lady Wildcats with 6.5 rebounds per game.
The Panthers (1-4) have lost their last four games – all by double-digits. Bernesha Peters and Tatyana Perez lead the team with 11.2 points per game. Peters also leads the team with 11 assists and is tied with Dominique Newman for the lead in steals at nine.
Ke’Asia Williams leads in rebounds with 6.2 per game. Prairie View A&M is in its second season under Sandy Pugh. Last season, she led the team to a 17-14 record and an appearance in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
After Saturday’s game, the Lady Wildcats will travel to Dallas Christian College on Tuesday.
