Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College women’s basketball team drove to the basket in the second half of an 86-77 victory over Texas A&M University-Texarkana in its Red River Athletic Conference opener on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“We noticed we weren’t shooting the ball well from the outside in the first half,” head coach Lenise Stallings said. “We are typically hit 30 percent. We noted that getting the ball inside was working. We emphasized attacking more and getting stops on the other end.”
In the first half, the Wildcats missed 12 three-point attempts and shot 35.2 percent from the field. Texas A&M-Texarkana hit 42.8 percent of its shots, including 40 percent from 3-point territory. Wiley College trailed by six at halftime.
It concentrated on getting shots close to the basket in the second half. The Wildcats hit 61.7 percent of its shots in the second half. They dominated the Eagles in the paint, outscoring those 50-26. On the glass, Wiley College pulled down 51 rebounds with 19 on the offensive end – leading to 19 second chance points. It won the turnover battle, forcing 20 and giving up 18. The Wildcats took advantage of their takeaways with 28 points.
Kyani Moore made her first career start and recorded her second double-double with career-highs of 21 points and 17 rebounds. Brianna Tolliver led all scorers with 26 points, including 22 in the second half. She added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
“Kyani is working hard and it’s showing,” Stallings said. “I’m not surprised. I knew she would be a force to be reckoned with. I’m excited about the way she is playing … Tolliver has the green light to take an opening when she sees it.”
Kayja Jackson and Colby Hughes also scored double-digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Jaida Carson posted a career-high seven steals.
Hughes scored off a pass from Tolliver to give the Wildcats their first lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Davis increased the advantage to five. The Eagles bounced back and regained the advantage. Tolliver was fouled. She split her free throws but rebounded her miss and put it in to put the Wildcats back in front.
They scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 10-point lead. The Eagles fought back and tied the game with four minutes left. Jackson scored with 3:46 remaining to give Wiley College the lead for good.
The Wildcats are one of five teams that are unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference after the first week. It will resume conference play on Thursday at Louisiana State University-Shreveport – which is receiving votes in the National Association Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll.