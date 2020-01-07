Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play in front of its home crowd with Red River Athletic Conference games against Paul Quinn College (Texas) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and the University of the Southwest (N.M.) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The games will open a four-game homestand. Live video will be provided for both games for $7.95. Live statistics will also be available for no charge. The links are posted at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Wildcats (3-6, 1-2) closed non-conference play with a 91-90 loss at No. 25 Dillard University (La.) on Jan. 4. Taylan Grogan had his third game with 30 or more points with 36. Travious Grubbs equaled his career-high with 22. Adrian Dick had a breakout game scoring his first 11 points of the season.
Entering Thursday’s game, Wiley College is tied for fifth with Paul Quinn College. The Wildcats rank in the top 10 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 10.7 steals and 13.7 offensive rebounds per game. They rank in the top half of the NAIA in blocks per game (3.1), 3-point field goals made per game (8.8), assists per game (15.1), turnover margin (0.8) and rebounds per game (38.4).
Grogan ranks in the top five of the nation with 27.3 points and 4.1 three-pointers made per game. He leads the conference in points per game and is second in 3-pointers per game. He is also 15th with 2.3 steals per game. Grubbs is 13th in the country and second in the conference with 2.6 steals per game. He is in the top 30 of the NAIA with 5.8 defensive rebounds per game. He is in the top 50 of the NAIA and sixth in the conference with 7.7 rebounds per game.
Jamir Cheek is in the top 40 in the nation and third in the Red River Athletic Conference with 4.3 assists per game. Devin Ellis is 17th in the NAIA with 2.2 steals per game. He is in the top 40 in the nation with 2.6 offensive rebounds and one block per game.
Paul Quinn (3-14, 1-2) is in its first season under head coach Brandon Espinosa. It beat Dallas Christian College on Jan. 5 to snap a five-game losing streak. Mateo Eschelk leads the team with 18.8 points per game. Spencer McElway is the top rebounder with 9.6 boards per game.
Southwest (7-6, 2-1) is in its first campaign under Cory Hitchcock, who led the women’s program last season. The Mustangs defeated Our Lady of the Lake and Paul Quinn College after losing its conference opener to Huston-Tillotson. It faces Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Thursday.
The Mustangs are 13th in the NAIA with 18.2 assists per game. They are 16th in rebound margin (8.1) and 20th in rebounds allowed (32.8). Southwest ranks in the top half of the NAIA in blocks per game (3.2), field goal percentage (47.6), assist to turnover ratio (1.08), scoring margin (7.5) and defensive rebounds per game (27.7).
Joshua Harris is 19th in the NAIA with 1.4 blocks per game. Emmanuel McNeil is 26th in field goal percentage (56.6) and 33rd with 7.9 rebounds per game. He leads the Mustangs with 14.2 points per game.
Wiley College will continue its homestand next week against Huston-Tillotson University and Our Lady of the Lake University.