Girls
JEFFERSON 52, SABINE 47: In bi-district play at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 52-47 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Da’Navia Thomas scored 27 points and added three rebounds and three steals for Jefferson. T.J. Hood added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals, Kristen Thomas eight points and four rebounds, Jordyn Davidson four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jaida Bray three points and two steals and Iyanna Barnett two rebounds.
Claudia Simmons finished with 16 points and Maddie Furrh 12 for Sabine, which led 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Ashlynn Davis added nine points, Ally Gresham five, Eliza Roper three and Addy Gresham two.
Jefferson will face Mineola at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in area round action at Hallsville.
Boys
MT. PLEASANT 68, HALLSVILLE 45: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers pulled away in the second half, outscoring Hallsville 39-21 after the break on the way to a 68-45 win.
The teams finish league play tied. Hallsville finishes the regular season at 29-5 and 9-3.
Anthon McDermott had 12 points, Taylor Sheffield 10 and DQ Harrison eight for Hallsville. Zachar Florence finished with four points, Kamron Gaut, Luke Cheatham and Camden Sanford three apiece and Jake Hall two.
TATUM 101, WASKOM 60: TATUM — Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks, and the Tatum Eagles finished off a perfect district run (14-0) with a 101-60 win over Waskom.
Aidan Anthony added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for Tatum (25-5), which led 39-25 at the half. Kendall Williams finished with 17 points, Kendrick Malone nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, Ty Bridges seven points, Drake Walton seven points and five assists, Tiki Lloyd five points, Jordan Chambers four points and Jalen Jones one point.
Tyler Davis scored 18 points, Diego Smith 14 and Jayvis Jones 10 in the loss for Waskom.
Tatum will face Sabine in the opening round of the playoffs at a time, date and location to be announced later.
JEFFERSON 70, E. FIELDS 29: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 70-29 win over Elysian Fields, moving to 12-2 in district play.
Parker Grubbs scored 14 to lead a balanced Jefferson attack that also saw K.J. Ross scored 11, E.J. Burns 10, Chris Bowman, Dylan Washington and Caden Rutz nine each, Jakardan Davidson six and Devonte Marshall two.
The Bulldogs will face Daingerfield to open the playoffs at a time, date and location to be determined.