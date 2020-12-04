CENTER 40, MARSHALL 30: Marshall’s girls basketball team was originally supposed to travel to McLeod Friday night but the game was canceled due to COVID and the Lady Mavericks instead hosted Center as the Lady Riders came away with the 40-30 win.
The Lady Mavs now hold an overall record of 1-4.
Are’Anna Gill led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 12 points and nine rebounds. Katelynn Jones was right behind her with 11 points. Jones also pulled down six rebounds, had three assists and three steals. Jordan Terry dropped in four points, pulled down five rebounds and blocked six shots.
Jada Shepard came away with two points while Raela Spratling finished with one.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday against Bullard. That game is slated for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff at Marshall Junior High’s Willie Todd Athletic Complex.