Lukin handed the Marshall boys basketball team a tough loss on Tuesday night.
Campbell White led Marshall with 10 points. Right behind him was Giko McCoy with nine points and five rebounds. JaCorrian Harris dropped in six and Domar Roberson scored four points and had six assists.
The Mavericks led by two points after the first quarter and by three at halftime but the Panthers jumped into the lead, thanks to a 17-2 run in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw Marshall outscore Lufkin 18-12 but it wasn’t enough to pull out the win as the Mavs fell short 44-38.
The Mavericks, who own a record of 2-7, are slated to return to action Monday at 7:30 p.m. when they play host to Pleasant Grove. Marshall will celebrate senior night.
Tuesday night saw the Lady Mavs fall on the road against Bullard 42-32.
Lady Bulldogs defeat Beckville
Jefferson’s girls’ basketball team came away with a 46-35 win over Beckville Tuesday. The Lady Dawgs now have a record of 9-6.
Da’Navia Thomas led Jefferson in scoring with 21 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and four steals. TJ Hood dropped in 12 points and had six rebounds.
Jordyn Davidson recorded nine points and five steals. Jaida Bray finished the night with tree points while Kristen Thomas scored on epoint and had seven rebounds.
Jefferson is slated to return to action today at 10 a.m. against Gladewater in the Harleton Tournament.
Harleton set to host annual tournament
Harleton’s girls basketball team is set to host its annual tournament. Lady Cats head coach Shanna Johnson said the tournament comes at the right time and helps prepare her team for what’s ahead in the season.
“It’s always been right before we go into district so it has been really good for us and for the other teams getting ready to go into district,” Johnson said.
Eight varsity teams – Harleton, Avinger, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, Pittsburg, Daingerfield and Ore City will compete in the tournament while there will also be a JV tournament with Harleton, Jefferson, Hughes Springs and Pittsburg’s freshman squad.
The varsity tournament is slated to tip off at 10 a.m. today when Jefferson goes head-to-head with Gladewater. Pittsburg and Hughes Springs will go head-to-head at 1 p.m. while Avinger and Daingerfield battle it out and Harleton will go up against Ore City at 5:30 p.m.
Round two will take place Friday and the tournament will conclude with the championship game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.