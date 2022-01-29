Jefferson girls defeat Troup
Jefferson’s girls basketball team came away with a commanding 51-30 win over Troup Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs now hold an overall record of 18-12 and 8-3 in district play while Troup is 13-15 overall and 5-6 against district opponents.
TJ Hood led the way in scoring for Jefferson with 15 points. She also pulled down eight rebounds. Da’Navia Thomas was next in line in scoring with 12 points and had five rebounds. Kristen Thomas finished the night with eight points and eight rebounds. Jordyn Davidson scored seven points, had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jaida Bray also dropped in seven points and added three rebounds. Iyanna Barnett had two points.
The Lady Bulldogs are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Tatum to take on the Lady Eagles. Troup will play host to West Rusk.