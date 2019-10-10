DISTRICT 16-3A
Led by repeat individual champion David Robinson, the Sabine Cardinals captured their fourth consecutive team title at the District 16-3A Cross Country Meet held at LeTourneau University in Longview.
The Sabine girls placed second overall.
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Sabine 23, White Oak 58, Harmony 71, Gladewater 77
Individual results: David Robinson, Sabine 17:45.4; Saniel Acosta, Sabine 18:21.3; Jayden McAbee, Harmony 18:47.7; Caleb Cox, Sabine 19:13.2; Trenton Ausmus, Sabine 19:24.5; Tristan Blair, White Oak 19:27.5; Nathan Green, White Oak 19:37.2; Alberto Soto, White Oak 19:45.6; John Reynolds, Gladewater 10:48; Aiden Chambers, Harmony 19:50.7; Wesley McGarity, Sabine 19:55; Alex Barrios, Sabine 19:58.4; John Langley, White Oak 20:14.7; Bricio Ramirez, West Rusk 20:20.2; Caleb Kimbrell, Gladewater 20:26.2 (Adrian Pinson, White Oak, 31st, 22:38.4; Logan Dugger, White Oak, 33rd 22:46.7
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Troup 22, Sabine 41, Harmony 81, Gladewater 85
Individual results: Marigold Hunter, Troup 13:05.2; Sarah Neel, Troup 13:16.2; Abby Quesenberry, White Oak 13:22.1; Morgan Benge, White Oak 13:22.5; Danielle Puckett, Troup 13:34.4; Macy Rutland, Sabine 13:48; Madison Kotick, Harmony 13:52.1; Sarah Webb, Sabine 13:59.6; Meredith Howell, Troup 14:10.7; Gisele Flores, Sabine 14:17.9; Hadley Derrick Troup 14:27; Valerie Guthrie, Troup 14:34.5; Reese Rutland, Sabine 14:38.9; Hailey Aguilar, Sabine 14:45.6 (Leslie Flores, Sabine, 17th, 14:58.4)
DISTRICT 15-3A
(At Daingerfield)
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Tatum 29, Hughes Springs 57, Waskom 69, Elysian Fields 82, Ore City 125, Daingerfield 148, New Diana 196
Individual results: McCall Strickland, Hughes Springs 13:58.82; Makensi Greenwood, Tatum 14:14.04; Yuvia Vazquez, tatum 14:16.19; Perla Bravo, Waskom 15:07.23; Cailie Smith, Tatum 15:14.14; Trinity Edwards, Tatum 15:18.66; Loralee Evans, Ore City 15:21.43; Kamya Turner, Elysian Fields 15:23.47; Sammantha Waller, Hughes Springs 15:23.52; Anatole Hurta, Elysian Fields 15:24.03; Jaycee Alexander, Hughes Springs 15:24.11; Grecia Bravo, Waskom 15:33.59; Ajah Henderson, Tatum 15:55.83; Liset Quintana, Waskom 16:01.41; Haven benge, Ore City 16:01.63 (Carley Woodyard, Hughes Springs, 20th 16:20.15; Patricia Ochoa, Tatum 27th 17:32.96; Emma Wiley, Tatum, 28th 17:33.6; Calissa Freeman, Hughes Springs, 32nd 17:51.25
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Tatum 28, Hughes Springs 54, Daingerfield 83, Waskom 94, Elysian Fields 98
Individual results: T. Grant Sims, Elysian Fields 18:23.9; Bryan Hawkins, tatum 18:59.11; Allan Sandoval, Tatum 19:46.79; Alan Chavez, Tatum 19:48.88; Jerec Wilson, Hughes Springs 19:52.9; David Magdaleno, Waskom 19:58; Victor Wakefield, Hughes Springs 20:13.28; Miguel Torres, Tatum 20:15.06; Jesse Ribble, Daingerfield 20:15.27; Maxwell Moreno, Hughes Springs 20:19.88; Hernan Sandoval, Tatum 20:20.4; Jalen Moore, Waskom 21:05.22; Colton Tippet, Hughes Springs 21:32.52; Jacob Folds, Tatum 21:37.5; Darron Jacobs, Daingerfield 21:38.02; (Rey Luna, Tatum, 16th, 21:46.75; Caden Livingston, Hughes Springs, 19th 22:23.8; Denver Carpenter, Hughes Springs, 26th 23:12.84; Noah Duck, Hughes Springs, 33rd 24:28.13)
