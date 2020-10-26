MOUNT PLEASANT — Longview’s Isabel Breaux captured top individual honors for girls, and the Longview boys team qualified for regionals with a runner-up finish on Monday at the District 16-5A Cross Country Meet.
Breaux clocked in at 18:49.86 to easily win the girls individual title, while the Lobo boys finished second behind district champ Mount Pleasant. Longview and crosstown rival Pine Tree tied for second as a team, but the Lobos earned the runner-up spot on a tiebreaker.
The Sulphur Springs girls won the team title with 32 points, followed by Hallsville (51), Mount Pleasant (89), Texas High (90) and Pine Tree (101).
For the boys, Mount Pleasant won with 21 points, followed by Longview (65), Pine Tree (65), Sulphur Springs (111), Hallsville (126) and Texas High (159).
The top two teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team earn a trip to the regional meet.
GIRLS
Hallsville’s Carolyn Hale finished second behind Breaux with a time of 19:37.28. Rounding out the scoring for the Ladycats were Emily Hornaday (sixth, 20:40.7), Haylea Jordan (eighth, 21:27.2), Kenzy Glass 18th (22:25.7), Ryland Gaston (24th, 23:02.4), Lucy Neal (25th (23:05.9) and Halle Werth (27th, 23:08.7).
Other regional qualifiers include Texas High’s Fezeka Barnes (fifth, 20:40.72) and Pine Tree’s Melina Venegas (ninth, 21:37.91).
BOYS
Mount Pleasant had the top three finishes overall, with Gill Landaverde winning the individual title at 16:28.65. Gilberth Landaverde was second (16:33.04) and Geovanni Calderon third (16:37.90).
David Laguna had Longview’s top finish, placing ninth with a time of 17:10.5. Andrew Grienfenkemp was 11th at 17:17.1, followed by Stephen Garcia (14th, 17:26.9), Andrew Johnson (15th, 17:29.3), Reagan Hull (18th, 17:39.4) and Yonatau Rodriguez 19th (17:42.1).
Pine Tree’s Zack Russell (fourth, 16:48.19) and Marcos Hernandez (seventh, 16:59.37) and Hallsville’s Sam Hawthorne (16:57.75) also qualified for regional competition.