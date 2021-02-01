ETBU Sports Information
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The East Texas Baptist University cross country teams took part in the Rhodes College Invitational in Memphis over the weekend.
WOMEN
In the 6K event, ETBU finished fifth overall with 128 points as two runners were in the top 30.
Leading ETBU was Madelynn Smith, who claimed 22nd place with a time of 25:48.6. Five spots behind was Rachel Morrison, who clocked in at 26:29.3. Evelyn Mireles would take 48th place at 31:11.5 while Maty Bagley (32:44.4) and Hailey Strole (35:57.0) would follow to complete the race in 50th and 51st positions respectively
Both teams will next run at the Bill Libby Invitational on Saturday in Abilene.
MEN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The East Texas Baptist University men’s cross country team recorded a fifth place finish at the Rhodes College Invitational with 145 points. Mack Broussard finished in the top 10 in seventh out of 69 participants.
Broussard recorded a time of 27:24.5 in the 8K run and was just 13 seconds off of being in the top four. Quinten Ford followed in 33rd (31:06.1) while Rangel Miller (31:28.6), Elijah Baker (31:46.5), and Carlos Torres-Izquierdo (32:13.1) landed 34th-36th respectively. Cristian Garzon (33:30.2; 38th) and Keithon Glenn (34:49.1; 39th) rounded out ETBU’s runners in the meet.