FROM STAFF REPORTs
The Mosquito Joe Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Pine Tree and Spring Hill, is set for an 8 a.m. start on Friday at Lear Park in Longview.
The event will feature eight teams in a Class 6A/5A division and nine teams in a Class 4A/3A/2A/1A division.
Action begins at 8 a.m. with the Class 6A/5A varsity girls, followed by the 6A/4A varsity boys at 8:30 a.m., the 1A through 4A varsity girls at 9:15 a.m., the 1A through 4A varsity boys at 9:45 a.m., the 1A through 4A JV girls at 10:30 a.m., the 1A through 4A JV boys at 10:50 a.m., the 6A/5A JV girls at 11:20 a.m. and the 6A/5A JV boys at 11:40 a.m.
Teams scheduled to complete include Pine Tree, Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Texas High, Whitehouse and Cumberland Academy in 6A/5A and Spring Hil, Lindale, Kilgore, Union Grove, Waskom, Kaufman, Wills Point, Palestine and White Oak in the 1A through 4A division