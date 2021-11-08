ROUND ROCK — Pine Tree freshman Mackenzie Robinson placed 70th out of 152 Class 5A runners over the weekend at the UIL State Cross Country Meet held at Old Settler’s Park.

Hallsville’s girls, led by Avery Perkins’ 48th place finish, placed 11th as a team in Class 5A. The Union Grove girls, with Gracie Stanford (72nd) leading he way, finished 12th as a team.

Class 5A

GIRLS

Avery Perkins, Hallsville, 48th (19:23.4); Mackenzie Robinson, Pine Tree, 70th (19:39.1); Lily Soto, Hallsville, 78th (19:44.3); Carolyn Hale, Hallsville, 80th (19:44.8); Addison Hatchett, Hallsville, 109th (20:11.3); Kylea Hatfield, Hallsville, 116th (20:25.4); Kenzy Glass, Hallsville, 133rd (21:24.6); Haylea Jordan, Hallsville, 147th (22:50.8)

BOYS

Sam Hawthorne, Hallsville, 53rd (16:32.3)

Class 4A

GIRLS

Ruby Almanza, Kilgore, 61st (12:39.6)

BOYS

Andrew Morales, Henderson, 75th (17:19.3); Christopher May, Kilgore, 83rd (17:30.9); Jacob Berryhill, Pittsburg, 13th (16:08.10

Class 3A

GIRLS

Lizzy Still, White Oak, 25th (12:28.9); Marigold Hunter, Troup, 31st (12:36.5)

BOYS

David Magdaleno, Waskom, 14th (16:38.3); Lucas Thomas, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 4oth (17:18.5); Nathan Green, White Oak, 55th (17:32.4); Aidan Chambers, Harmony, 61st (17:40); Grant Sims, Elysian fields, 81st (17:54.6)

Class 2A

GIRLS

Gracie Stanford, Union Grove, 72nd (13:23.5); Kiera Taylor, Union Grove, 82nd (13:32.9); Sophie Pyle, Union Grove, 90th (13:41.5); Kylie Adams, Hawkins, 92nd (13:42.5); Gracie Winn, Unin Grove, 108th (13:54.9); Analieice Jones, Union Grove, 126th (14:16.1); Jenna Scott, Union Grove, 134th (14:54.8); Kenia Velazquez, Union Grove, 135th (14:57.4)

BOYS

Dakota HInkle, Hawkins, 44th (18:01.3); Toby Gwin, Hawkins, 54th (18:18.9)

