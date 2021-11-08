ROUND ROCK — Pine Tree freshman Mackenzie Robinson placed 70th out of 152 Class 5A runners over the weekend at the UIL State Cross Country Meet held at Old Settler’s Park.
Hallsville’s girls, led by Avery Perkins’ 48th place finish, placed 11th as a team in Class 5A. The Union Grove girls, with Gracie Stanford (72nd) leading he way, finished 12th as a team.
Class 5A
GIRLS
Avery Perkins, Hallsville, 48th (19:23.4); Mackenzie Robinson, Pine Tree, 70th (19:39.1); Lily Soto, Hallsville, 78th (19:44.3); Carolyn Hale, Hallsville, 80th (19:44.8); Addison Hatchett, Hallsville, 109th (20:11.3); Kylea Hatfield, Hallsville, 116th (20:25.4); Kenzy Glass, Hallsville, 133rd (21:24.6); Haylea Jordan, Hallsville, 147th (22:50.8)
BOYS
Sam Hawthorne, Hallsville, 53rd (16:32.3)
Class 4A
GIRLS
Ruby Almanza, Kilgore, 61st (12:39.6)
BOYS
Andrew Morales, Henderson, 75th (17:19.3); Christopher May, Kilgore, 83rd (17:30.9); Jacob Berryhill, Pittsburg, 13th (16:08.10
Class 3A
GIRLS
Lizzy Still, White Oak, 25th (12:28.9); Marigold Hunter, Troup, 31st (12:36.5)
BOYS
David Magdaleno, Waskom, 14th (16:38.3); Lucas Thomas, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 4oth (17:18.5); Nathan Green, White Oak, 55th (17:32.4); Aidan Chambers, Harmony, 61st (17:40); Grant Sims, Elysian fields, 81st (17:54.6)
Class 2A
GIRLS
Gracie Stanford, Union Grove, 72nd (13:23.5); Kiera Taylor, Union Grove, 82nd (13:32.9); Sophie Pyle, Union Grove, 90th (13:41.5); Kylie Adams, Hawkins, 92nd (13:42.5); Gracie Winn, Unin Grove, 108th (13:54.9); Analieice Jones, Union Grove, 126th (14:16.1); Jenna Scott, Union Grove, 134th (14:54.8); Kenia Velazquez, Union Grove, 135th (14:57.4)
BOYS
Dakota HInkle, Hawkins, 44th (18:01.3); Toby Gwin, Hawkins, 54th (18:18.9)