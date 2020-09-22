ETBU SPORTS INFORMATION
After a solid start on the first day of the FLW Kentucky Lake Open in Murray, Kentucky, the East Texas Baptist University bass fishing team had a strong performance on day two.
Three boats qualified for the FLW National Championships as two were in the top 10.
Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale (7th) and Cody Ross and Cameron Tullis (9th) were in the top 10, while Jacob Keith and Cannon Bird came in 17th.
Proffitt and Rasgdale had the biggest turnaround as they went from 32nd place on day one to finishing seventh with a 12 -pound increase and five fish on the second day to finish at 18 pounds, eight ounces on seven fish.
Ross and Tullis came in with a final of 17 pounds, one ounce on eight fish after a strong first day of 11 pounds one ounce.
Keith and Bird finished at 14 pounds, three ounces with six fish.
This marks the fifth straight year ETBU will participate in a national championship.