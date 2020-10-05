WEST MONROE, La. — The East Texas University Tiger Bass Fishing team recently took two of the top three places at the FLW Open on the Ouachita River.
Josh Manuel and Grant Hendrix brought home the top prize. Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale took third place. Both boats had already qualified for the FLW National Tournament earlier this season. This is the second tournament that Manuel/Hendrix have finished in the top 10 as they were eighth in July at the FLW Southern Qualifier in Oklahoma.
With the five fish total, Hendrix and Manuel weighed in at 15 lbs and 4 oz which was almost two pounds more than the second place team from the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Profitt and Ragsdale [posted a total of 12 lbs and 12 oz for third. Cannon Bird and Jacob Keith took home 16th place with at eight pounds and four oz. Ethan Thurston and Clayton Primrose would finished 32nd with five pounds and six ounces.
ETBU will next compete in the B.A.S.S National Championships at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla., on the weekend of October 29-31.