Kickoff for the serious sportsmen and women is the month of September when the leaves begin to turn to their spectacular colors that everybody loves and on into the time of Thanksgiving and Christmas cheers when we begin to feel those nippy feelings of frosty cold air when we know it’s time to pull out our long handle drawers to hit the woods, lakes, football and baseball fields.
Fortunately, us folks who are blessed to live in Northeast Texas have some of the greatest creations of natural beauty that God has seen fit to place in the magnificent world He has chosen for us to enjoy.
Just take your pick – dove, duck, deer, quail, squirrel, and if you want to enjoy the comfort of indoor activities – basketball is going strong.
For those of you who know my wife, “Miss Becky” and me, you know Becky was born and raised on beautiful, moss-laden Caddo Lake where her family owned and operated Big Lake Camp for many years. My family lived a short distance from Caddo Lake on Port Caddo Road known today as “Highway 43.” My family’s favorite lake to fish and hunt was Caddo Lake.
The first time I met “Miss Becky” was when we were both in high school. The Lord tapped me on the shoulder and this is what he said – “Son, this Caddo Lake Gal (always known by family and friends as the Caddo Lake Queen) is the gal I have chosen to be your wife. I went to high school in Marshall and “Miss Becky” went to high school in Karnack. We were both involved in sports and that made our relationship very comfortable.
Also, the fact that we were both Christian young people was the most important thing in our lives. We were both blessed to receive honors as we grew up. “Miss Becky” never lost a beauty contest and my highest honor was being the quarterback on the championship team at Kilgore Junior College where we defeated the national champion Del Mar College and were chosen to play in the Junior Rose Bowl in California. Our team was later chosen to the Junior College Hall of Fame – You can’t beat that with a stick.
Now, back to the main subject – believe it or not, wintertime fishing in our area on both Caddo Lake and Lake O’ the Pines is some of the best you will find. In the river area of Caddo Lake fishing brush tops for white perch and out from the dam on Lake O’ the Pines. Fishing the river bed is also very good for white perch. Black bass fishing is slower during winter months but all you need to do is remember where you caught the big ones last year and go back to those same spots this year. There will be another big one there. The big ones always go back to the same areas around the same trees and other type cover – you can count on it.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check launching conditions – Perch scatted around stumps, stobs and duck blinds on jigs and shiners in big lake area for to five feet deep. Black ass scattered on weedless lures around moss beds and lily pad stands in Big Green Brake area. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners and srip in Big Lake area. Bream scattered around big trees three feet deep on worms and crickets.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered in pipeline area around stumps, stobs, duck blinds and single big trees four to five feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass scattered in Bird Island area around single big trees, moss and lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks in Bird Island area using shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered in Bird Island area around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch scattered in River area in brush tops six to eight feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around moss and lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair in Big Lake area on trotlines and set hooks on shiners and small perch. Bream scattered around big trees in Turtle Shell area two feet deep on crickets and worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered in woods around trees three to four feet deep on shiners. Black bass scattered along shorelines on top-water and weedless lures. Catfish fiar on trotlines and set hooks in woods using shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered in woods using worms and crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered in Big Lake area around duck blinds, stumps and stobs using jigs and shiners three to five feet deep. Black bass scattered in Little Green Brak around moss and lily pad stands on wheedles lures. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks in Big Lake area using shiners and shrimp. Bram scattered around big trees in Old Folks and Goose Prairie area on worms and crickets.
