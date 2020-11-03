TYLER — There was some major shakeup in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 as three of the Top 5 lost in Week 10.
That allowed Gladewater to grab 12 first-place votes and move into the top spot following its 63-44 win over Sabine.
Malakoff moved up a spot to No. 2. Mineola jumped from No. 6 to No. 3. Timpson went from No. 7 to No. 4 after a 63-0 win over previous No. 5 Joaquin.
Tatum rounds out the Top 5.
Previous No. 1 Daingerfield lost to Hooks 29-28, and previous No. 4 Waskom fell to Elysian Fields 28-21.
Not much changed in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion as the Top 6 of Carthage, Longview, Texas High, Pleasant Grove, Gilmer and Lindale all stayed the same.
Notable games this week are No. 6 Lindale at No. 9 Kilgore, Class 5A No. 2 Highland Park at No. 2 Longview, No. 4 Pleasant Grove at No. 5 Gilmer, No. 3 Texas High at No. 12 Marshall, No. 11 Tyler Legacy at Class 6A No. 21 Rockwall, No. 9 Winnsboro at Pottsboro and Bullard Brook Hill at Tyler Grace Community.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.