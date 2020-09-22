Fabulous 15 poll

Team, Points Record Last Week

1. Carthage (10), 206 1-0 1

2. Gilmer (3), 197 4-0 2

3. Pl. Grove (1), 185 3-1 3

4. Lindale, 144 2-2 4

5. Daingerfield, 142 3-1 6

6. Malakoff, 120 2-2 7

7. Center, 118 3-1 13

8. Gladewater, 95 2-2 12

9. Henderson, 84 1-1 8

10. Tatum, 74 2-0 10

11. Chapel Hill, 62 3-1 5

12. Waskom, 59 3-0 14

13. Kilgore, 40 2-2 9

14. Rains, 31 3-0 15

15. Athens, 29 4-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 28; Paris 12; Winnsboro 12; Van 11; San Augustine 8; Mineola 7; Timpson 6; Elysian Fields 5; Jasper 2; Bullard 1.