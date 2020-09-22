Fabulous 15 poll
Team, Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (10), 206 1-0 1
2. Gilmer (3), 197 4-0 2
3. Pl. Grove (1), 185 3-1 3
4. Lindale, 144 2-2 4
5. Daingerfield, 142 3-1 6
6. Malakoff, 120 2-2 7
7. Center, 118 3-1 13
8. Gladewater, 95 2-2 12
9. Henderson, 84 1-1 8
10. Tatum, 74 2-0 10
11. Chapel Hill, 62 3-1 5
12. Waskom, 59 3-0 14
13. Kilgore, 40 2-2 9
14. Rains, 31 3-0 15
15. Athens, 29 4-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 28; Paris 12; Winnsboro 12; Van 11; San Augustine 8; Mineola 7; Timpson 6; Elysian Fields 5; Jasper 2; Bullard 1.