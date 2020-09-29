Fabulous 15 poll

6A/5A/4A

Team, Points Record Last Week

1. Carthage (11), 207 2-0 1

2. Pleasant Grove, 183 3-1 3

3. Tyler Legacy (3), 171 1-0 8

4. Texas High, 152 1-0 9

5. Longview, 143 0-1 1

6. Marshall, 134 1-0 7

7. Gilmer, 131 4-1 2

8. Lindale, 119 3-2 4

9. Lufkin, 87 0-1 4

10. Whitehouse 83 1-0 10

11. Kilgore 55 3-2 13

12. Center 51 4-1 7

13. Pine Tree 50 1-0 14

14. Chapel Hill 47 4-1 11

15. Tyler High 29 0-1 6

Others receiving votes: Athens 19; Jasper 19; Henderson 14; Van 10; Paris 10; Spring Hill 3; Crandall 1.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team, Points Record Last Week

1. Daingerfield (7), 195 4-1 5

2. Gladewater (1), 184 3-2 8

3. Malakoff (6), 178 2-2 6

4. Waskom ,142 4-0 12

5. Mount Vernon, 113 4-0 NR

6. San Augustine, 84 2-1 NR

7. Hughes Springs, 78 2-1 NR

8. Grapeland, 76 4-1 NR

9. Mineola, 67 4-0 NR

10. Joaquin, 67 4-0 NR

11. Harleton, 51 3-0 NR

12. Elysian Fields, 50 3-1 NR

13. Paul Pewitt, 46 1-2 NR

14. Tatum, 43 2-1 10

15. Diboll, 37 1-3 NR

Others receiving votes: Rains 35; Bullard Brook Hill 27; West Rusk 26; Sabine 26; Tyler Grace Community 23; Timpson 20; Atlanta 18; Winnsboro 19; Alto 14; Tenaha 14; Newton 12; Jefferson 8; Lorena 7; DeKalb 2; Garrison 2; Hawkins 1.