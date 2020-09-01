Fabulous 15 poll
Team, Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14), 224 1-0 2
2. Pl. Grove (1), 211 1-0 3
3. Gilmer, 192 1-0 5
4. Lindale, 152 1-0 11
5. Daingerfield, 143 1-0 2
6. Malakoff, 133 0-1 1
7. Henderson, 113 1-0 13
8. Van, 109 1-0 15
9. Gladewater, 87 0-1 3
10. San Augustine 68 0-0 4
11. Hu. Springs, 52 1-0 9
12. Waskom, 44 1-0 11
13. Kilgore, 41 0-1 12
14. Paul Pewitt, 32 0-0 5
15. Jefferson, 30 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: Chapel Hill 23; Tatum 19; Elysian Fields 18; Atlanta 16; Sabine 16; Grapeland 14; Rusk 11; Paris 11; Troup 10; West Rusk 10; Palestine 9; Center 4; Newton 3; Athens 2; Bullard 1; Tenaha 1; Mount Vernon 1.
(First-place votes in parentheses)