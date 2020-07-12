#bEASTTexas Preseason Poll

CLASS 6A/5A/4A

Team Points 2019 Record 2019 Finish

1. Longview (9) 204 11-1 1

2. Carthage (5) 192 16-0 2

3. Pleasant Grove 174 15-1 4

4. Lufkin 173 9-2 3

5. Gilmer 136 10-4 6

6. John Tyler 121 3-8 13

7. Marshall 99 7-4 7

8. Tyler Lee 93 6-5 9

9. Texas High 88 7-5 14

10. Whitehouse 61 8-4 10

11. Lindale 60 7-4 11

12. Kilgore 55 5-6 15

13. Henderson 50 7-4 8

14. Pine Tree 33 5-6 NR

15. Van 32 6-4 12

Others receiving votes: Jasper 28; Paris 27; Palestine 10; Crandall 10; Mabank 9; Center 8; Athens 7; Pittsburg 5; Nacogdoches 4; Spring Hill 1.

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points 2019 Record 2019 Finish

1. Malakoff (4) 185 11-2 2

2. Daingerfield (3) 180 11-3 5

3. Gladewater (5) 172 10-4 10

4. San Augustine 149 13-1 3

5. Paul Pewitt (1) 132 14-2 6

6. Atlanta 119 5-5 NR

7. Diboll (1) 101 11-1 1

8. Alto 91 11-1 4

9. Hughes Springs 65 8-3 8

10. West Rusk 59 7-4 NR

11. Waskom 55 5-5 NR

12. Newton 44 11-2 NR

13. Grapeland 42 10-3 15

14. Tenaha 38 5-5 NR

15. Jefferson 34 9-3 7

Others receiving votes: Harmony 32; Mount Enterprise 21; Sabine 20; Groveton 20; Joaquin 18; Mount Vernon 16; Hooks 12; Fairfield 11; Elysian Fields 11; Carlisle 10; Tatum 7; Lorena 7; Bullard Brook Hill 6; Winona 6; Harleton 5; Garrison 5; New Diana 3; Tyler Grace Community 2; Rivercrest 1; Cayuga 1.